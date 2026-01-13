When Shehnaaz Gill Got Karan Aujla's Tattoo & Punjabi Singer Reacted 'Mereko Wo Like Karti Hain'

Shehnaaz Gill | Instagram/YouTube/KamzInkzone

Amid recent headlines surrounding Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, a throwback moment has resurfaced from his past. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who was once a die-hard fan of the singer, had even dedicated her first tattoo to him. The Punjabi model and actress had gotten Aujla’s tattoo inked during the early phase of her career, a gesture that had once grabbed significant attention.

Shehnaaz got a tattoo of Aujla from the poster of his song Don’t Look, with the words "Don’t Look" inked at the bottom. The full video of the actress getting the tattoo was uploaded by Kamz Inkzone six years ago.

Shehnaaz | kamz Inkzone

How Karan Aujla Reacted To Shehnaaz Gill's Tattoo?

Talking about the fans getting his tattoo, Aujla said in TRP Clips, "Some people have my tattoos on their arms. Mereko kai baar aisa lagta hai ki yar mai iske kaabil hoon?" The host, Ranveer Allahbadia, then addressed Shehnaaz getting Aujla's face tattooed. The singer thanked Shehnaaz through Ranveer's podcast and recalled, "I'm happy. Especially anybody that comes from Punjab, she is from Punjab. She's killing it, I love her...Mereko genuinely happiness feel hui ki yar mereko wo like karte hain, meri music ko karte hai. Mai bhi unke talent ko like karta hun (sic)."

Did Shehnaaz Gill Cover Up Karan Aujla's Tattoo Later?

Shehnaaz later got her tattoo of Aujla covered. In 2023, the actress shared a series of photos that revealed her waist, where the tattoo once was. The spot appeared to be covered with a floral and leaf design. Fans quickly noticed the change and commented, "Tattoo hata diya Aujla ka (sic)."

Despite being a die-hard fan of Aujla, Shehnaaz once called out her fans for chanting his name while she was on stage in Chandigarh. During a promotional event at Chandigarh University’s Tashan Nites, the crowd began shouting Aujla’s name as she took the stage. Shehnaaz immediately addressed the audience, saying, "Acha Aujla bol rahe ho? Te mein jaava? So guys, I know you love him a lot, but this is very disrespectful to other artists. Aap log sabki izzat kiya karo. Bhai, theek hai, aap bohot pyaar karte ho, hum bhi karte hai usko (sic)."