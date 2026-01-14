'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED Days Before Concert

John Mayer India Tour Cancelled | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary American singer John Mayer, known for hits like Free Fallin', No Such Thing, Your Body Is a Wonderland, and New Light, was all set to make his India debut with a performance in Mumbai on January 22, 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. However, just days ahead of the concert, the organisers announced that the show has been postponed to February due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

John Mayer Mumbai Concert Postponed

On Wednesday, January 14, BookMyShow Live officially announced the update via social media, stating, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22nd, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai."

Check it out:

Angry Fans React

Soon after the announcement, fans who were eagerly looking forward to the concert expressed their anger, demanding full refunds, with some questioning how they would reschedule their flights, given that they were travelling solely for Mayer. A user commented, "Explain this to the airlines where we booked flights." Another asked, "Who's gonna refund my flights and tickets both? Where's the refund option?"

While another said, "What about the non refundable accommodation and flight tickets? The show was literally a week away." "Tickets were booked from across India for Mumbai, with people arranging their jobs and work schedules in advance. The financial losses from cancellations are unacceptable!" one fan argued.

"Omggg this is so disappointing! We have booked tickets and hotels for this some of us are coming from so far away! Please refund concert and flight tickets. We are working class people and we work very hard all year to save and buy concert, flight and hotels. This is not done!" said another user.

Another fan wrote, "11th Feb is a mid week (Wednesday show) @bookmyshowin @bookmyshow.live , do you guys understand that this is not just about the expenses tickets but like me, people are coming from all corners of the city and have booked Flight + Hotel stays which are not easy to cancel. How dare you not even give us an option of refunds?"

While some fans pointed out that John postponed his tour following the passing of his dear friend and fellow musician, Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir, on January 10, urging others not to lash out