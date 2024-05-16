Tragic! Leo Actor Mathew Thomas' Parents Injured As Car Falls Into Gutter In Ernakulam, 61-Year-Old Relative Dies

Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas' family members suffered injuries and a 61-year-old relative reportedly died in a road accident on Wednesday (May 15). The 21-year-old actor who has starred in Malayalam and Tamil films like Leo, Anjaam Pathiraa, Operation Java, Premalu, Christy, among others, has not reacted to the reports yet.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, Mathew and his family members were returning from an event when their car met with an accident. Reportedly, their car overturned and fell into a gutter in Ernakulam's Sasthamugal area.

The report further stated that Mathew's brother, John, was driving the car. He sustained injuries. Mathew's father Biju and mother Susan also suffered injuries and they are being treated at the hospital.

The young actor's relative, Beena Daniel, a retired teacher, was also rushed to the hospital with other family members, however, she succumbed to her injuries. She was 61.

An investigation is underway to determine why the car overturned on the highway. Reportedly, the highway is under construction.

Soon after the news surfaced on social media, netizens expressed shock and wished Mathew and his family members a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Mathew made his acting debut with Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights. He was last seen in the romantic-comedy Premalu, he had a cameo in the Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju-starrer.

Mathew also starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. He essayed the role of Siddhu.