Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’

anchal2598704

Chunky Pandey, a celebrated name in the Indian Film industry recently recalled suffering a mishap during the shoot of his film ‘Na Insafi.’ The actor revealed being kicked by a horse and suffering 32 stitches after that.

In an interaction with SHOWSHA, the actor recalled this horrifying incident and revealed finding himself in a pool of blood during the shoot of Na Insafi. Chunky revealed that during the shoot of the film, for one of the scenes, he was asked to hold the legs of a horse while it jumped. “Are you crazy? The horse will kick me,” Chunky told the production house. “Amitabh Bachchan did it in Satte Pe Satta you can do it,” the production house replied to the actor.

The actor further states that as a new comer, everybody wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan and hence, when the horse raced, he held both the legs of the animal. However, the horse managed to free one of his legs and kicked Chunky on his forehead. The actor says, “After this, I held my forehead and went to the cameraman and asked, ‘Sir, am I okay?’ And then the cameraman fainted because my head was split open with the wound.” The actor was then rushed to the hospital.

Recalling the 32 stitches he got on his forehead post the accident, Chunky also reveals how his friends on set would make fun of the whole situation and would say that the actor’s mouth should have been stitched instead of his forehead.