 Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’

Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’

In a recent interaction, Chunky Panday opened up on suffering a horrific accident during the shoot of his film ‘Na Insafi.’ The actor reveals getting kicked by a horse in his forehead and how he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

Chunky Pandey, a celebrated name in the Indian Film industry recently recalled suffering a mishap during the shoot of his film ‘Na Insafi.’ The actor revealed being kicked by a horse and suffering 32 stitches after that.

Read Also
Chunky Panday Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actor On OTT
article-image

In an interaction with SHOWSHA, the actor recalled this horrifying incident and revealed finding himself in a pool of blood during the shoot of Na Insafi. Chunky revealed that during the shoot of the film, for one of the scenes, he was asked to hold the legs of a horse while it jumped. “Are you crazy? The horse will kick me,” Chunky told the production house. “Amitabh Bachchan did it in Satte Pe Satta you can do it,” the production house replied to the actor.

The actor further states that as a new comer, everybody wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan and hence, when the horse raced, he held both the legs of the animal. However, the horse managed to free one of his legs and kicked Chunky on his forehead. The actor says, “After this, I held my forehead and went to the cameraman and asked, ‘Sir, am I okay?’ And then the cameraman fainted because my head was split open with the wound.” The actor was then rushed to the hospital.

Recalling the 32 stitches he got on his forehead post the accident, Chunky also reveals how his friends on set would make fun of the whole situation and would say that the actor’s mouth should have been stitched instead of his forehead.

FPJ Shorts
Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’
Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Draw
Hope In Cancer Treatment: New Immune Cell Discovery Boosts Immunotherapy Potential
Hope In Cancer Treatment: New Immune Cell Discovery Boosts Immunotherapy Potential
Thane: Housemaid Falls Off A Highrise While Cleaning Window In Hiranandani Estate; Dies
Thane: Housemaid Falls Off A Highrise While Cleaning Window In Hiranandani Estate; Dies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was...

Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was...

‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti...

‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti...

'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek...

'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek...

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Share Romantic Moment In New Poster On Diwali

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Share Romantic Moment In New Poster On Diwali

Diwali 2024: Shefali Jariwala, Vardhaan Puri, Pragya Jaiswal & Other Celebs Share Favourite...

Diwali 2024: Shefali Jariwala, Vardhaan Puri, Pragya Jaiswal & Other Celebs Share Favourite...