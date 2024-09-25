Chunky Panday Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 25, 2024
Bollywood star Chunky Panday, who has appeared in 100 films, will turn 62 on Thursday, September 26. Take a look at some of his best films available on OTT.
Housefull is a comedy film that was released in 2010. In the film, Chunky Panday played the role of Aakhri Pasta. It is available on Erosnow.
Tezaab is an action romantic film in which he plays the role of Mahesh's (Anil Kapoor) friend, Baban. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Begum Jaan was released in 2017, and Chunky Panday played the role of a criminal, Kabir. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Housefull 4 is a series to the original film in which the actor played the double roles of Pehla Pasta and Aakhri Pasta. It is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Canva
Prassthanam is an action film in which Chunky Panday played the role of Don Bajwa Khatri. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bullett Raja is an action film in which he played the role of Lallan Tiwari. It is available on Apple TV.
Kyaa Kool Hain Hum is a comedy film in which the actor played the role of Baba 3G. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
