Mahesh Bhatt Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Director On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 19, 2024
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is known for directing numerous movies, including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Aashiqui, and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. On September 20, his 76th birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT
Aashiqui is a romantic film which was released in 1990 and revolves around Rahul and Anu who fall in love with each other. It is available on YouTube
Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is a romantic comedy film which was released in 1993. The film centres around a young boy named Rahul, who is heavily indebted. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Murder is a romantic thriller film which was released in 2004. The film is about a woman who begins an extramarital affair after getting bored in her life. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Image Credit: Facebook/Mahesh Bhatt
Woh Lamhe... is a romantic film which was released in 2006. The film narrates the story of a popular star who is dominated by her boyfriend. It is available on YouTube
Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan is a romantic comedy film which was released in 1999. The film narrates the story of Raju (Saif Ali Khan), who comes to Mumbai in search of a job. It is available on YouTube
Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin was released in 1991. The film is about a woman named Pooja Dharamchand (Pooja Bhatt) who falls in love with Raghu Jaitley (Aamir Khan). It is available on Youtube
Papa Kahte Hain was released in 1996. It revolves around a young girl who runs away from her home to find out about her father. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!