Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 16, 2024
Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor will turn 59 on Tuesday, September 17. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best films and series on OTT
Merry Christmas is a thriller film which is directed by Sriram Raghavan. In the film, Sanjay Kapoor plays Ronnie Fernandes. It is available on Netflix
Murder Mubarak is a murder mystery film in which the actor plays the role of Ranvijay, who is suspected of murdering one of the characters. It is available on Netflix
Sirf Tum is a romantic film in which Sanjay Kapoor plays the role of Deepak, who falls in love with Aarti (Priya Gill). It is available on ZEE5
Made in Heaven Season 2 is a romantic series in which the actor plays the role of Ashok Malhotra. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Shaandaar is a romantic comedy film which is directed by Vikas Bahl. In the film, he plays the role of Mr Fundwani. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Bloody Daddy is an action-thriller film in which Sanjay Kapoor plays the role of drug addict Hameed Shaikh. It is available on Jio Cinema
The Fame Game is a thriller-mystery series in which the actor plays the role of Anamika's (Madhuri Dixit) husband, Nikhil More. It is available on Netflix
