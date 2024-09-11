Prachi Desai Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 11, 2024

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, who primarily works in Hindi films, is known for her performances in Bol Bachchan, Rock On!!, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. On her 36th birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT

Bol Bachchan is a comedy film which was released in 2012. Prachi Desai plays the role of Abbas Ali's (Abhishek Bachchan) love interest. It is available on Disney + Hotstar

Silence... Can You Hear It? is a crime thriller film in which the actress plays the role of Inspector Sanjana Bhatia. It is available on ZEE5

I, Me, aur Main is a romantic comedy film which was released in 2013. Prachi Desai plays Gauri Dandekar in the film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Forensic: The Truth Lies Within is a psychological crime thriller in which the actress plays the role of Dr Ranjana. It is available on ZEE5

Teri Meri Kahaani is a romantic comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Govind's (Shahid Kapoor) friend. It is available on Eros Now

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a crime-thriller film in which she plays the role of Shoaib Khan's (Emraan Hashmi) wife, Mumtaaz. It is available on Disney + Hotstar

Rock On!! is a musical film which was released in 2008. Prachi Desai plays the role of Aditya Shroff's (Farhan Akhtar) wife, Sakshi Shroff. It is available on Netflix

