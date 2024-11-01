 Bigg Boss 18: Splistsvilla 15 Fame Digvijay Singh Rathee Announced As First Wild Card Contestant
Digvijay Singh Rathee, who went ahead to be a popular name with his stint on MTV Splitsvilla 15 is all set to enter Bigg Boss 18 as the first wild contestant of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 18, in all its glory has emerged to be an audience favourite within a few weeks of its premiere. From Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s growing proximity to Eisha, Avinash and Alice’s friendship, the dynamics in the house have been evolving since day one.

article-image

With the show getting interesting by the day, the makers of the show have now decided to add another new layer of entertainment with a wild card entrant all set to commence his journey in the show. In a promo released post the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, a glimpse of the first wild card entrant was given to the viewers. While the makers did not reveal his face, fans of the Splitsvilla 15 fame were quick to recognise that it is none other than Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Digvijay, who went ahead to be a popular name post his stint on Splitsvilla, will be seen making entry in the show post the weekend ka vaar episode. Leaving the contestants of the show in shock, Digvijay’s entry in Bigg Boss 18 is sure to spice up the ongoing drama of the show.

article-image

In the past few episodes, the viewers of Bigg Boss 18 have witnessed good friends Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena pitted against each other. On the other hand, the former’s growing proximity with Chum Darang too is coming to the notice of the viewers of the show.

article-image

