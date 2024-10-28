‘Less About Noise, More Of Family Time’: Splitsvilla X Fame Digvijay Rathee On Celebrating Diwali (Exclusive)

Splitsvilla fame Digvijay Singh Rathee has shared that Diwali is all about creating memories with the loved ones. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the reality show fame recalled his fondest memory of celebrating Diwali as a child and revealed how things have changed a lot today.

"Over time, my celebrations have shifted to focus more on family, reflection, and spending quality time together. It’s less about the noise and more about creating meaningful moments," he said.

Talking about how he plans to celebrate Diwali this year, Digvijay added, "I have always celebrated Diwali with my family, and I want to continue this tradition for the rest of my life. We come together to decorate the house with diyas and rangolis, perform pujas, and enjoy a special meal prepared by my mom, often chole bhature. This has become a way for us to bond and reflect on our blessings as we light lamps to dispel darkness and negativity."

The Roadies fame further urged everyone to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and requested all to think about animals too. "With growing awareness of the impact of firecrackers on the environment and animals, we can shift our focus to more eco-friendly ways of celebrating, such as lighting earthen lamps, creating rangoli with organic colors, and having small family gatherings. We can also contribute to community drives focused on reducing pollution or supporting animal shelters during this time," he stated.

Rathee concluded by suggesting all that Diwali can also be celebrated in a sustainable way. He urged everyone to plant trees and not to burn crackers.

"I believe we can make Diwali even more meaningful by embracing sustainable practices such as using energy-efficient lighting, planting trees, and giving eco-friendly gifts. Instead of bursting crackers, we can focus on creating shared experiences, like cooking a festive meal together, storytelling, or giving back to the less fortunate through charity work, all while maintaining the spirit of Diwali," he said.