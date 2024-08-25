 When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhen Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

Digvijay Rathee, last seen in MTV Splitsvilla, has rose to fame with his stint in the show. Digvijay, who is now a known face, had once gatecrashed a live cricket match to meet Virat Kohli and went ahead to receive a warm hug from him. Digivijay is rumoured to be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 this year.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image

Digvijay Rathee, last seen in MTV Splitsvilla has gone ahead to be one of the most known and loved contestants on the show. With his stint in the show, Digivijay's fame has grown leaps and bounds . While there are rumours surrounding his participation in Bigg Boss 18, a clip of Digvijay once breaking the security of a stadium to meet Virat Kohli is now going viral.

Read Also
Splitsvilla X5 Fame Kashish Kapoor Files Police Complaint Amid Online Harassment & Threats Over...
article-image

In this clip shared by Digvijay a few months ago, Digvijay shares a video of him breaking through the security of a stadium during a live cricket match where he runs through the stadium and goes ahead to meet Virat and then hugs him. Behind Digivijay, the security guards of the stadium are seen following him. While Virat gave the Splitsvilla fame a warm hug, Digivijay, in the other slide shares how, from gate crashing a match which was live on Jio Cinema, he is now on the billboard of Jio Cinema for their show Splitsvilla.

In another clip shared by Digvijay, he shared a picture of him hugging Virat Kohli in the stadium and also mentioned what are a few things that he has learnt from him.

For the uninformed, Digivijay and Kashish were partners in the show, however, because the latter decided to choose the money and quit the show, Digivijay too was unfortunately evicted from the show. Rumours have it, that the two of them have not been on the best terms ever since then. Kashish was also not invited to Digivijay's recent celebration call. Rumours also suggest that both Digvijay and Kashish can be seen participating in Bigg Boss 18 this year.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)
'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'
'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'
Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics Achievements
Video: Manu Bhaker Given Grand Felicitation In Her Hometown Of Jhajjar After Her Paris 2024 Olympics Achievements
'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
'NASA Blocked SpaceX': Elon Musk As Boeing Struggles To Bring Back Astronauts From Space
Read Also
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

Munjya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's Horror Film

Munjya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's Horror Film

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Shivani Kumari Buys Swanky New Maruti Suzuki Car Worth ₹13 Lakh (PHOTOS)

'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must...

'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must...

Malayalam Actor Siddique Resigns As AMMA General Secretary Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By...

Malayalam Actor Siddique Resigns As AMMA General Secretary Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By...