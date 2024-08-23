Splitsvilla X5 Fame Kashish Kapoor Files Police Complaint Amid Online Harassment & Threats Over ₹10 Lakh Controversy

Splitsvilla X5 finalist Kashish Kapoor, who will reportedly be seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, has filed a police complaint against those harassing her on social media. For those unversed, Kashish is often trolled because of her decision to quit the show and not perform the finale task with her 'power match' Digvijay Rathee. Kashish took home Rs 10 lakh for quitting Splitsvilla and because of her decision, Digvijay was also ousted from the grand finale.

While some supported Kashish's decision, a section of social media users brutally trolled her for being 'selfish' and blamed her for Digvijay's 'unfair' elimination.

Now, Kashish shared a police complaint against online harassment and threats she has been receiving on social media. On her Instagram story, Kashish had also shared a picture of the written complaint.

Along with it, she wrote, "With the help of a lawyer, the complaint has been submitted physically as well. Enough is enough. I thank each and every one of you jinhone meri help ki hai." Take a look:

Vikas.Sharma

A few days back, Kashish had also apologised to Digvijay, stating she was 'guilty' for her actions.

"Friends Splitsvilla is now done and dusted but I am very sad and hurt by the guilt that I have not done justice with Digvijay. I am not here to give reasons. Breaking Digvijay's dream will always remain greater than my reasons. I express my unconditional and sincere apology and sorry to him and his fans. So please, accept my sincere apologies so we can collectively get better. Since I am down and aware of my acts, kindly accept my apology. Ever yours. Kashish," she had mentioned in one of her Instagram stories.

Reportedly, Digvijay had also asked trolls to stop sending her hateful messages and asked everyone to move on since the show is over.