MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match

Popular dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, concluded on Sunday with Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi being declared the winners. The winners were announced by none other than Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, and the ideal couple, popularly known as #JashKriti by their fans, took home a hefty prize money along with loads of goodies.

The finale episode got together three unique couples of the season -- 'Love Match' Rushali-Harsh, 'Ideal Match' Akriti-Jashwanth, and 'Power Match' Kashish-Digvijay. Jashwanth and Akriti eventually managed to defy all odds and win the show.

Post winning the show, Jashwanth Bopanna said, "Winning the title of India’s OG dating reality show is an extremely proud moment for me. Especially when I was so close to claiming the title in both my previous reality shows. But this proves hard work never goes unnoticed."

"I am beyond thrilled to conquer the winning title of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with my true connection, Akriti. We climbed up the ranks against 30 strong contestants and we silenced all those who criticized us. I want to thank fans for their incredible support throughout the season!" he added.

Akriti, on the other hand, gushed, "I can't describe my happiness! This journey was a rollercoaster of emotions. Winning the show with my partner, Jashwanth, is extremely special for me. It was truly challenging against such strong contenders but we stuck together through it all. Winning the title is more important to us than any other distractions that came in between, and we've proved it!"

Sunny and Tanuj congratulated the winners and stated they deserve the victory and all the love showered upon them by their fans.