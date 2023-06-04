 Roadies 19: Splitsvilla fame Bhoomika talks about her LEAKED videos kissing a girl on camera, Sonu Sood-Prince Narula promise to help
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

The much-anticipated reality show MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand made its debut on Saturday, leaving viewers with mixed feelings about the contestants.

However, tonight's episode is set to shock audiences as former Splitsvilla contestant Bhoomika Vasishth auditions for the adventure-based show, accompanied by a jaw-dropping revelation captured on camera.

In a promo shared by MTV India, Bhoomika opens up about her post-Splitsvilla struggles, expressing her desire to sustain her celebrity lifestyle by securing financial stability.

article-image

Accustomed to fame and glamour, she confesses to taking out a loan to maintain her lavish way of living.

Desperate to repay the debt, she made the unfortunate decision to upload a private video of herself stripping and engaging in intimate acts with another woman on a social media platform.

However, the video was leaked, resulting in severe backlash and an overwhelming wave of criticism directed at Bhoomika. She also shares her battles with depression, revealing the emotional toll this incident had taken on her.

article-image

Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty appears visibly disturbed by Bhoomika's revelation, but she embraces her warmly, commending her for facing the situation head-on.

A visibly angry Prince Narula consoles Bhoomika, urging her not to worry about the past. He questions why she never spoke up earlier, as doing so could have served as a warning to other vulnerable youngsters falling into similar traps.

Prince adds that when the time comes for Bhoomika to share her story, they will be the first ones to amplify her voice and increase its reach.

Host Sonu Sood assures Bhoomika Vasishth of their unwavering support and promises to track down the culprit responsible for the video leak, ensuring they face the consequences of their actions.

article-image

As readers may recall, Sonu Sood took over hosting duties from Rannvijay Singha in the previous season of MTV Roadies. This season, the show has reintroduced gang leaders, with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati taking charge.

Young participants from Delhi, Pune, Indore, and Pune showcased their talents during the auditions, but only a select few will have the opportunity to embark on thrilling adventures alongside the show's team.

MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand airs on MTV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema

article-image
