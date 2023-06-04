Roadies: BODY SHAMING to VIOLENCE, infamous controversies in the history of India's most talked reality show

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Indian Television’s popular game reality show MTV Roadies has given rise to successful peroonalities on Television.
However, the show has been no stranger to controversies throughout the history. Let’s have a look at some of the infamous ones here:
One infamous incident involved Neha Dhupia, a leader, slapping a male participant in 2008 after he made derogatory comments about women during auditions, leading to discussions on gender-based violence and women's empowerment.
In 2017, a former contestant accused a judge, Nikhil Chinapa, of sexual harassment during the audition process, which was strongly denied by Nikhil and the show's producers.
The insensitivity towards body positivity was brought to light in 2018 when a female participant, Shubhada Nishtala, was body-shamed by Neha Dhupia for being overweight, triggering public outrage.
The show faced scrutiny in 2019 when two contestants, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma, engaged in a physical altercation during a task, raising concerns about the glorification of violence and aggressive behavior on the show.
In 2020, MTV Roadies drew criticism for allegedly promoting religious bias against the Muslim community in a particular episode, with accusations of perpetuating stereotypes and spreading hatred.
