BTS’ Jungkook making his solo debut on July 14? Here’s what BIG HIT Music said

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
BTS member Jungkook is reportedly set to release a solo album on July 14, according to an exclusive report by Sports Chosun.
The solo album is said to be in the works, with an expected all-English track included.
Details are currently being confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC, as stated in their response to Newsen. However, there’s a twist.
Big Hit Music in their statement said, "We will release the exact date once we confirm the details."
This release would make Jungkook the sixth member of BTS to drop a solo album, creating immense anticipation among ARMYs for the official confirmation of "JJK1."
Fans expressed their excitement and eagerness for Jungkook's solo album, with comments flooding in about their anticipation and admiration for the talented artist.
In April, Bang Si Hyuk, the CEO of BIGHIT MUSIC, shared a post on Instagram featuring Jungkook in the studio with renowned record producers Andrew Watt and CIRKUT, further fueling the anticipation for his solo release
Thanks For Reading!