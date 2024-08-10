 Arjun Bijlani REFUTES Rumours Of Taking Up Bigg Boss 18: 'I Am Not Doing It'
Arjun Bijlani is currently a part of Laughter Chef and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
article-image

Arjun Bijlani, currently a part of Colors TV's Laughter Chef and Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti has been a popular name in the world of entertainment for years now. The popular actor's name has been associated with Bigg Boss quite a few times and every year, the actor is seen denying the reports of the same.

article-image

With Bigg Boss 18 on the horizon, a lot of popular names from the world of entertainment have been popping up for quite some time now. One such name is that of Arjun Bijlani. It was reported by a lot of media portals that Arjun will be seen participating in the show this season and that he is one of the confirmed contestants. Well, in a recent chat with Etimes TV, Arjun has rubbished this news and has clarified his stance on his participation in the show. Speaking of the same, Arjun states that he does not 'intend to be a part of Bigg Boss' and that he is absolutely not taking the show up.

Arjun said, ''No I dont intend to be part of Bigg Boss. In reality shows there is a circumstances and situtuation driven environment. I prefer to be myself. When I am doing a daily soap i am playing a character and when I am doing a show like laughter chef i am being totally real. I like to be myself. I have my own mindset and persona. I am not doing Bigg Boss 18.''

article-image

Currently juggling between two shows, Arjun, who has also been a succesful host, will be soon wrapping up the shoot of his daily soap 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti,' which was the spin off of Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Radha Mohan.'

article-image
