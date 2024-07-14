Snake Spotted On Sets Of Arjun Bijlani's Shiv Shakti, Actor Says 'I Am Shiv Bhakt'

Arjun Bijlani, who is currently helming Zee TV's 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti,' recently experienced an unexpected phenomenon on the sets of his show in Mira Road, Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram stories to inform his followers about a 'snake' entering the vicinity of the sets which also coincides with the ongoing Naagin track of the show.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun, who recorded this incident shared the video and expressed his shock about the incident. Further talking to the Times Of India about the same, Arjun revealed that he is a Shiv bhakt and that the current track of the show also revolves around 'Naagins.' Arjun said, ''I am a shiv bhakt and the nagin track is going on so the appearance of a snake was a big shock for everyone.''

Further, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti actor also spoke about shooting for two shows simultaneously and said, ''The feedback on my show has been good. I have played a doctor for the first time in my career, I am also playing a laughing chef and it is a delight to do two different projects simultaneously.''

Well, Arjun, who has teamed up with Karan Kundrra for Laughter Chef is receiving a lot of love for his stint on the show. While Laughter Chef has gone ahead to be one of the most loved reality shows on the channel and has been constantly rising on the TRP charts, his fiction show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti' has been an average performer on the TRP charts.