'Yeh PR Activity Thi But...' YouTuber Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja Addresses Divorce Rumours With Wife Ritu Rathee (VIDEO)

'Yeh PR Activity Thi But...' YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Addresses Divorce Rumours With Wife Ritu Rathee |

For some time now, rumours have been circulating that YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, the YouTuber who is popularly known as Flying Beast and his wife, Ritu Rathee, are facing marital issues and will soon get divorced. Although the couple has denied these rumours, Gaurav recently released a 20-minute video on his YouTube channel addressing the claims.

Several stated that Gaurav and Ritu's divorce was a PR stunt; he said, "Yeh ek PR activity thi but, harr aadmi, aurat apni mann ki stories bata raha tha. Kuch logon ne claim kiya ki mere pe FIR ho gayi hai, next day this was caught on Twitter and tweeted the same: 'Gaurav cheated on his wife and left her alone with her 2 kids,' while the other tweet read, 'Gaurav is enjoying with his rumoured girlfriend in Abu Dhabi.' Jab ki meine vlog bhi post kiya tha ki mein apni family and bacchon ke saat hu."

Check out the video:

"Mere poorane videos ki clips cut karke, viral ki gayi thi. We decided ki hum chup hi rehte hai, jab humne kuch kiya nahi toh aapko kisi se darneki zarurat nahi," added Gaurav

When asked if he was addressing the rumours to gain attention for Bigg Boss, Gaurav said, "Bigg Boss ke invitation 5 saal se aa rahe hai." Furthermore, he also admitted that he and Ritu were facing marital issues, just like every husband and wife experiences.

The rumours started after fans noticed Ritu seeking advice from spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan at Bhajan Marg. Addressing this, Gaurav shared that Ritu had requested a private one-on-one session with Premanand Maharaj, but due to his busy schedule, it wasn't possible. o, she insisted them not to record her face or reveal her name in their videos, which they agreed to do so. However, she was still spotted in one of the videos.

Gaurav shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "For those who genuinely love us. Not trying to change anyone’s opinion. Everyone is free to have an independent opinion and we respect that."