Gaurav Taneja Slams Trolls Amid Divorce Rumours With Ritu Rathee, Shares Selfie With Wife: 'Jab Tumhare Maa Baap Ne...'

YouTubers Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee's separation rumours have taken the internet by storm since the last few days. However, on Saturday (October 19), Gaurav shared a happy picture with Ritu and addressed those who have been commenting on their personal life.

In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting inside a car. They were all smiles as they posed for the selfie. In the caption of his post, Gaurav urged his fans and followers to understand their situation and explained why he wants everyone to stay out of their issues.

"To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). Message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye," Gaurav captioned his post.

Hitting back at trolls, he added, "Every sensible person would understand this." Take a look at his latest post here:

Gaurav's post indicates that their divorce is not happening right now, unlike what was reported a couple of weeks back. A few days back, Ritu had also released a video statement to clarify the same.

Netizens react

While some social media users expressed happiness over seeing them together, others slammed the couple and said that all this was a 'PR stunt'.

"Everyone knows it was a publicity stunt," a user commented under Gaurav's Instagram post.

"I know bhaiya relationship ups n downs hote hai but happy ki aap dono sath hai kush hai," read another comment.

Thank god

Gaurav Taneja's family survived their hardship and came out strong 💪



I stand with all couple who are willing to go thru hardships and not fall apart .



Having just a decent relation that stays together in this era is a very big achievement — Mrinal Deb (@Mrinal_Deb_) October 18, 2024

Gaurav and Ritu's divorce rumours

Last month, a video of Ritu talking to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj went viral in which she was seen seeking advice on whether or not she should fight for the custody of her kids. She asked the Maharaj about how despite loving her husband, she is still left heartbroken.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Gaurav, who is popularly known as the 'Flying Beast,' stated that he will give no public explanations. He also went ahead to state that men are villainised and that even if he has to take the negativity all his life, he will take it, but will not speak about what is going on.

Later, Ritu dismissed the rumours and also supported Gaurav. In a video, she stated that Gaurav has always treated her equally and that today, even if they have differences, that is between them.

On differences with Gaurav, Ritu asked her followers if there is any relationship that does not have differences and added that just because two people are separating, it does not mean that a man is wrong.

Ever since the rumours of their separation came to light, the couple was brutally trolled on social media.