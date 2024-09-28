Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja REACTS After Viral Video Of Wife Ritu Rathee Talking About 'Being Cheated': 'Men Are Made Villains'

Gaurav Taneja, also known as the ‘Flying beast’ by all his YouTube viewers has found himself in a pool of controversies after his wife Ritu Rathee was recently spotted at the ‘Bhajan Marg’ by Premanand Maharaj, where, she was seen speaking about dealing with ‘cheating’ and whether or not she should fight for the custody of her kids. Although, Ritu’s face was hidden and she did not disclose her identity, ardent viewers of both Ritu and Gaurav were quick to spot that it was her.

Soon after, the comments section of Gaurav’s posts on Instagram and YouTube were filled with their followers questioning him and slamming him too. While Ritu did not react to the same, Gaurav has finally broken his silence on the same and has stated that he will not give any public explanations.

Gaurav took to his Instagram handle to issue a clarification. He shared a quote based on lord Krishna’s saying which read ‘joi joi pyaaro kare soi mohe bhaave.’ In the caption of this post, Gaurav writes how men are very quickly made villains. Gaurav states that he will remain quite for his kids and their ‘mother.’ He also further writes that he will give no ‘public explanation’ on this and is ready to face negativity all his life.

Gaurav writes, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don't expect any public explanation.

Please stop making any assumptions.

Men are made villains very fast. We don't cry, we talk less and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that.

Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say.

Hopefully everything will be sorted soon.

Mere poorva janam ke auur is janam ke bahut paap ekatrit honge. Yeh bhagwaan ki kripa hi hai, ki isi janam mein, woh mere saare praarabdh nasth kar rahe hai.

#ShriHarivansh

PS- honestly, I don't feel like posting anything. But I have some commitments to fulfill and this is my work. I would be posting some already shot content can't let others suffer due to my personal issues. So please excuse me for that.”

While Gaurav has turned the comments section of this post off, his wife Ritu also took to her Instagram stories to reshare Gaurav’s post without writing anything.

While both Ritu and Gaurav have not issued any official clarification on their divorce, Ritu being spotted at the satsang and Gaurav’s recent Instagram does hint towards a trouble in the paradise.