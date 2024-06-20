Dhruv Rathee Gets Into Ugly Online Fight With Gaurav Taneja Over Sadhguru's NCERT Post: '..Exploiting Your Kids For Drama'

Dhruv Rathee & Gaurav Taneja |

Mumbai: Famous YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja have engaged in an ugly social media banter after Dhruv Rathee reacted to a post about India vs Bharat on the social media platform, X. A war of words emerged between the two after the post went viral on social media. Dhruv Rathee slammed spiritual leader Sadhguru for sharing his perspective on the 'India' vs 'Bharat' issue after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced that both terms will be used in textbooks.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru took to his social media account and said, "We should have reclaimed the name ‘Bharat’ when the British left our shores. A name will not do everything, but it is important that the country is named in a way that reverberates in everyone’s heart. Even though the Nation means everything to us, the word ‘India’ has no meaning. If we are unable or unwilling to change the name of the Nation officially, it is time we at least bring ‘Bharat’ into our daily parlance. Younger generations must know that Bharat existed long before India was born. Congratulations @ncert."

Dhruv Rathee reacted to the post and slammed the spiritual leader. He said, “Can you stop your Anti-India agenda, Mr. Jagadish Vasudev? Everyone knows that both India and Bharat are written in our constitution, but just for politics, you are playing this dirty game of divide and rule.”

Gaurav Taneja attacked Dhruv Rathee over his reaction to Sadhguru's post and also called him a 'Dictator'. He said, "Why can’t different opinions exist on the internet? Why do some foreigners want to control all content on the internet? #Dictator."

Dhruv Rathee took a dig at Gaurav Taneja's career and also shared some data which showed a downward trend in the number of followers. Dhruv Rathee also said, "No controversy can save your dying 'career', Gaurav, not even exploiting your kids for drama. You gotta make valuable content for that. Let me suggest my YouTube Blueprint course if you need help. Good luck :)"

Gaurav Taneja then replied to Dhruv Rathee's post and said in Hindi, "How would you know the joy of bread earned honestly, brother?" The controversy sparked by the social media post might escalate as the YouTubers continue replying to each other's comments on social media.