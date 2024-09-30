'Your Maid Is Abla Naari, Not Me': Ritu Rathee Shares Video Supporting Husband Gaurav Taneja, CONFIRMS Separation (Video)

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee's separation rumours have taken the internet by storm. A video of the latter talking to Premanand Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader has gone viral on the internet. In this video, Ritu can be seen seeking advice from the spiritual leader on whether or not she should fight for the custody of her kids. Ritu, with a heavy voice, can be seen asking Premanand Maharaj about how despite loving her husband so much, she is still left heartbroken.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as the 'Flying beast,' took to his Instagram handle to react to the same and stated that he will give no public explanations. He also went ahead to state that men are villainized very quickly and that even if he has to take the negativity all his life, he will take it, but will not speak about what is going on.

Now, Ritu Rathee too has taken to her Instagram handle to issue a clarification on the same and has addressed the divorce rumours. The video starts with Ritu confirming that the lady in the viral video was her. She further states that the people coming out in support of her and calling themselves 'Ritu's army' need to understand that she is not an 'Abla naari,' and that if they want to actually stand for someone, they should go and ask their maids about what they are going through. Ritu also supports husband Gaurav and states that he has always treated her equally and that today, even if they have differences, that is between them.

Ritu says, ''Bachho ke sath hoon, khush hoon, theek hoon. Ek video thi with a hidden identity and some personal questions asked, was that me? Yes. But some people who needed tadka, mere face ko zoom in kar kar ke, oh thats her, oh thats her voice. Oh, we are in Ritu's army. So some facts, am I abla naari? No, I am not. Reality check, the maid who comes to your house wo abla naari hai. Uske ghar mein, uspar hazar atyachar hote hai and I really wish ke aap uske ghar pe jao, uske issues resolve karte and kehte ke we are in your army.''

Further, coming in support of husband Gaurav Taneja, Ritu says, ''Main samarth hoon apne bachho ko paalne ke liye. Kabhi socha hai kaise? Not just because I am a pilot but because the same man during these 8 years made me equally capable, equally samarth ke main apne bachho ko akele bhi paal saku. Kitne aise aadmi hai bharat desh mein jo apni wife ko equally capable banate hai? Kabhi aisa hua hai ke aap ne hriday (heart) ki peeda, apni duvidhayein apne bhagwan ke aage rakhi ho? Even I did. It was a personal question.''

Talking about her differences with husband Gaurav, Ritu asks her followers if there is any relationship that does not have differences. She says, ''Kaunsa aisa rishta hai yaar chahe aap apne maa baap ka laga lo, bhai behen ka laga lo, dosto ka laga lo, husband wife ka laga lo jisme aap hurt na huye ho? Ya kuch baat aisi na chubhi ho ke bas bhagwan ke aage jaa ke roye na ho? Even I did. Jo bhi hai, wo mera personal issue tha yaar, Agar muje wo publically place karna hota, toh my dear Ritu's army, I have Instagram to announce. Ek Pati Patni ke beech mein bahut aisi baat hoye hai jo chubh sake hai. Hogi koi aisi baat yaar jo chubh gayi is baar uske bhi aur mere bhi. Usko lagraha hai wo sahi, mujhe lag raha hai main sahi, add gaya wo bhi, main bhi add gayi. But does that mean ke aap mujhe bataoge what kind of man he was?''

''Us aadmi ka in and out main jaanti hoon. Uske jo usool hai, mujhe aap se sunn ne ki jarurat nahi hai ke wo genuine hai ke nahi, ke wo loyal tha ke nahi. Wo kaisa banda hai, maine us aadmi ko har situation se guzarte dekha hai. Mujhe society ka support nahi chaiye aur main koi abla naari nahi hoon aur na mere sath kuch galat hua hai. Meri shri ji hai mujhe sambhal ne ke liye, agar mere prarabdh (Karmas) hoge, muje utha ke patak degi, agar nahi hoge toh mere guruji mujhe bacha lenge aur phir bhi nahi toh is desh ka savidhaan bhi hai to help me, definitely I do not need this social media's support,'' Ritu further says.

Further confirming her divorce, Ritu states that just because two people are separating, it does not mean that a man is wrong. She says, ''It is not about a man or a woman, we all are the same. Just because two people are separating, ye nahi hota ke aurat hi sahi hai ya aadmi sahi hoga. Dono kahi na kahi sahi thhe aur kahi na kahi galat. The question I asked was not to the world but to my Shreeji and I am not ashamed of it. But people who have made it big should be ashamed. I made this video because I learnt that sometimes silence is wrong. I cannot forget the 8 years I spent with that man and I respect him for that. Hogi kuch baat, hojayegi solve toh ho jayegi. Nahi hogi toh shreeji hai, aapki jarurat nahi hai, kindly stay out of it. People may think of me as a fool because it is a typical behaviour that if we are getting separated, to blame everything on a man and to show I am a bichari, I have nothing. So sorry yaar, na galat karun na galat sahu.''

Ritu has also tagged husband Gaurav in the said video and has turned off the comments section of the said post.