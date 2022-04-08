'He used to touch me inappropriately': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee opens up on childhood molestation

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee, who is a pilot, enjoy a massive fan following on social media. They often share fun videos on Instagram and keep their fans and followers entertained.

The couple is currently seen in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ritu recently shared an unheard story and opened up about childhood molestation.

She revealed there was a boy in her class who used to 'touch her inappropriately', adding that she had no courage to confront him and was too scared to inform the same to anyone. Ritu further added that the boy stopped teasing her only after she slapped him thrice one day.

Ritu said that the incident took place when she was in class 4. She added that the boy used to sit on the bench in front of her and he used to touch her feet. She said his courage grew with each passing day.

However, Ritu was scared to narrate the incident at home, with the fear of being misunderstood by people. But one day she gave him three-four slaps and ran away.

Ritu further added that she was nervous while going to school after that and wondered if he would do anything to her and she will have to bear the consequences. But Ritu revealed that after that particular incident, the boy wasn’t able to look eye to eye with her.

Ritu also said that it is important not to run away but face such problems and talk about them.

