Anil Kapoor Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai With Wife Sunita

By: Ria Sharma | September 01, 2025
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on September 1
The actor was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kapoor, who arrived in a pink traditional outfit to offer prayers
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor greeted fans and devotees at the pandal while he was leaving the premises
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor wore a navy blue embroidered kurta as he arrived to seek blessings at the iconic pandal
In the viral clips from the pandal, the actor is also seen chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" along with other devotees
The actor, who is a Lord Ganesha devotee, was last seen in the film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR
Thanks For Reading!