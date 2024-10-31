Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan Comes Out In Support Of Arfeen Khan, Asks Fans To Vote

Arfeen Khan, professionally a mind coach, is cutrrently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While Arfeen’s profession has been constantly questioned by the contestants inside, the popular mind coach has been nominated by his fellow contestants this week.

Well, amid all of this, Arfeen, who is the mind coach of Hrithik Roshan has found support in the superstar. Hrithik took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the actor and also appealed all his fans to vote for him by sharing the voting link.

In the last weekend ka vaar episode of the show, Salman Khan was seen calling out Arfeen for continuously speaking about his profession. This did not go well with Sara, who was later seen stating that Salman, as an actor, was trying to massage the ego of another actor.

For the uninformed, Arfeen Khan had once spoken about how Hrithik Roshan came on board with him. Recalling his first meeting with Hrithik through their common friends, Arfeen revealed Hrithik asked him, ''Why are you so fat?'' The Bigg Boss 18 fame then went ahead to recall Hrithik giving him a diet plan that would help him lose 10 kgs in 10 weeks, however, Arfeen lost 14 kgs instead.

When the Dhoom 2 actor saw Arfeen next, he was shocked to see his drastic transformation and asked him how did he do the same. Replying to Hrithik, Arfeen revealed that it was 'mind coaching' that helped him lose the weight. Curious to know about it, it was then that Hrithik expressed his interest in learning the same and control his mind.