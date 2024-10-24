Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Reveals Harrowing Details About Wife Sara’s Father’s Suicide, Says, ‘I Did Not Let Her See Him’

anchal2598704

Bigg Boss 18’s couple Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan have been making headlines ever since the last weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan where the actress felt that the host was being biased towards Avinash and was unnecessarily targeting her and her husband Arfeen.

In the episode of the show today, the couple was seen getting into an argument after Bigg Boss played an audio clip of Arfeen where he is seen speaking about his thoughts on Sara not staying in the show because she is a ‘soft person.’ Upon listening to this, while the actress was shocked and was seen complaining about the same to husband Arfeen, Bigg Boss later on called Karanveer in the confession room where he was seen discussing that Arfeen is purposely bringing out his struggles and telling stories.

When Karanveer went outside, he sat the actress and the housemates for a conversation along with Arfeen Khan. Arfeen was then seen revealing how Sara has been through a lot. He revealed that he saw Sara’s father hanging to death and as soon as he rushed down to Sara, he asked her to not go up. He revealed that Sara’s father had committed suicide and that she has been through a lot emotionally. Arfeen said, “Agar Woh dekh leti toh shayad marr jaati. Wo apne papa se Bahut close thi.” While Sara was seen teary eyed as Arfeen narrated this story, Alice was seen breaking down in tears in front of Eisha and revealed that her story is exactly the same. Alice told Eisha that this is how her father passed away too.

While Karanveer was seen cross questioning Arfeen’s statements where he showcased that he protected the actress, Sara was later seen opening up on how it is a cultural thing for women to be in the back seat and let their husbands be in front.