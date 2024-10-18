Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Breaks Down In Tears On Avinash Mishra’s Comments, Sara Slaps Herself

anchal2598704

The contestants of Bigg Boss house saw one of the ugliest spats of this season of the show after Avinash Mishra was nominated to go the jail. It was during this spat that the contestants were seen losing their calm on each other and also went ahead to say nasty things.

Well, Avinash, during this spat lost his calm on Arfeen Khan and also went ahead to state that he needs mind coaching. This did not go well with Arfeen who later slammed Avinash for questioning his profession. Post the actor’s eviction, Sara was seen telling Shilpa Shirodkar how Arfeen had to choose his profession over the birth of their twins and that when people question their profession, it hurts. Arfeen then broke down in tears recalling Avinash’s words and Sara went ahead to slap herself amid all this.

Later, when Avinash was brought back in the show, Sara, visibly hurt, questioned Bigg Boss’s motives behind the same. She was seen losing her calm all over again upon recalling Avinash’s statements. Avinash on the other hand kept his side, stating that he did not question their profession. However, Eisha and Alice both were seen calling out Avinash for his statements on Arfeen’s profession.