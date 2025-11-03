South African Actress Thanja Praises India, Slams Own Country For Ignoring Women's Cricket World Cup: 'Who The Hell Showed Up From SA?' - VIDEO

South African actress and writer Thanja Vuur, who proudly calls herself a "cricket nerd," has slammed South Africans for not supporting their women’s cricket team during the ICC Women’s World Cup. Her reaction came shortly after Team India’s historic win on November 2, when the Women in Blue lifted the coveted World Cup trophy at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vuur lauded Indians for their love for the sport and their visible support for the women’s team, both online and in the stands. “India, you win this World Cup. Your congratulations is coming. Just give me a few minutes because first I’m gonna tell you why. The reason is you,” she said, addressing Indian fans.

She said how Indian cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and VVS Laxman, showed up at the stadium to cheer for the women cricketers, contrasting it with the lack of similar support from South African icons. “Who the hell showed up from South Africa? These ex-cricket players that you love from South Africa, the men... where were they? Oh, this event was not high profile enough for them," she remarked sharply.

The actress went on to question her country’s attitude toward women’s sports and expressed disappointment that not even the Sports Minister attended the event. “Smriti Mandhana and the girls worked so hard. They did so well. But what does it feel like when none of these people show up? Did they just think we were gonna lose? Is that the message they’re sending?” she asked.

Vuur praised Indian fans for their belief and energy, which she believes played a crucial role in motivating Team India to victory. “You guys live and breathe this sport… It is breakfast, it is lunch, it is dinner. You are the winners of this World Cup. And you know what? You deserve it,” she concluded.

Her video has since gone viral, with Indian fans flooding the comments section with gratitude.