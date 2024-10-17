 'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
Chum Darang, currently a part of Bigg Boss 18, had opened up about facing racial discrimination and being called names. The actress is best known for her performance in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Chum Darang, known for her stint in Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do,' is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actress who hails from Paasighat, Arunachal Pradesh had opened up on facing racial discrimination when she first came to Mumbai and revealed how it affects her.

The actress speaking to Siddharth Kanan on the same revealed that she has been a subject of racial discrimination. Chum says, ''Yes it is sad, also it is because we do look different. But the least I expect from people is that apni country ke baare mein people should be aware right? That is why India is famous because diverse hai bahut jyda. 7 sisters sab ko pata hai but one brother bhi hai sabko pata hona chaiye, those things are very important, jagah bhi toh jaan lo na.''

Further opening up on the kind of statements passed on her, the Bigg Boss 18 fame said, ''Yes, I have been in that kind of situation. Pehle log momo bulate thhe. Phir 2020 mein corona aaya toh hum corona mein upgrade hogaye. Toh aisa situation jab aata hai toh it hurts. Gussa bhi aata hai ke kyu hota hai aise. Like we learn about you, you learn about us. That is why maine Bigg Boss ko bhi haan bola ke haan people should know ke aise bhi log humari country mein hai. So this is one of the reasons why I decided to participate in the show, to create awareness.''

For the uninformed, the actress was seen losing her calm in the initial episodes of the show when Shehzada Dhami, a co contestant said that she is not an 'Indian.' The actress was seen telling Shehzada that she is offended by his remark.

