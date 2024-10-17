 Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Chum Darang Violently PUSHES Chahat Pandey, Aggresively Snatches Utensil From Her Hands, Latter Yells In Anger
Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Chum Darang Violently PUSHES Chahat Pandey, Aggresively Snatches Utensil From Her Hands, Latter Yells In Anger

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang and Chahat Pandey will be seen getting into a nasty spat after the former refuses to let Chahat cook. Chahat on the other hand will be seen breaking down after Chum pushes her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Two weeks into the Bigg Boss 18 house and the contestants of the show have already started getting into nasty spats. From Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra's war of words to Eisha Singh and Chahat Pandey yelling at each other, the first two weeks of the show have indeed been a roller coaster of entertainment.

article-image

Well, this time it is Chahat Pandey vs Chum Darang in the Bigg Boss house. In a promo shared by Jio Cinema on their Instagram handle, Chahat and Chum can be seen getting into a nasty spat. Chahat decides to cook her share of the food and announces the same. However, Chum, who does not want Chahat to cook immediately rushes to the kitchen and refuses to allow the actress to cook. Chahat, who is adamant about the same states that she will cook her share no matter what. Chum is then seen pushing the actress twice and stays adamant on not allowing Chahat to cook. In the end, Chum also aggresively tries to snatch the utensil off Chahat's hands. Agitated and hurt by Chum's behaviour, Chahat yells at the top of her voice and asks Chum to leave. Sara Arfeen is seen holding Chahat amid this tussle. On the other hand, Chahat is seen breaking down in a fit of rage.

article-image

For the uninformed, the housemates have been revolting as Bigg Boss has refused to send ration in the house. In the episode of the show last night too, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra and other contestants decided to revolt against Bigg Boss after minimal ration was sent to the housemates.

article-image

