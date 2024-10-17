 Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Asks Shrutika Arjun To Not Touch Him While Speaking, Says, ‘Main Touch Karunga Toh..’
Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Asks Shrutika Arjun To Not Touch Him While Speaking, Says, ‘Main Touch Karunga Toh..’

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Avinash Mishra, who was asked to go to the jail by the contestants, lost his calm when Shrutika Arjun held his hand while speaking to him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
Avinash Mishra has been making headlines ever since the inception of Bigg Boss 18. The actor, who was rumoured to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house, was seen getting into a nasty fight with his Co contestants during a task in the episode of the show tonight.

It all started when Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose two contestants who they would want to evict from the show and majority of the contestants chose Chahat and Avinash. Avinash, who did not agree with the decision of the housemates revolted. It was during this revolt when he Shrutika, who was counting the number of votes for Avinash to go to the jail held his hand as she tried to speak to him. However, an angry Avinash asked Shrutika to keep her hand away and asked her to not touch him. He further said, “Main chu-unga toh baat badh jayegi please chuiye mat. Haan baat baat pe, main agar karunga toh.”

This statement of the Titli fame irked both Karanveer Mehra and Arfeen Khan. While Karanver rose to confront Avinash, Arfeen called him out for using such words for a woman. Their fight escalated to a level where Avinash was eventually asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.I

