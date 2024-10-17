Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun Breaks Down In Tears Due To Lack Of Food, Says, ‘Teen Din Se Potty Bhi Nahi Aaya..’

anchal2598704

It is the second week inside the Bigg Boss house and the contestants are already losing their cool because of the lack of food. While the contestants have been revolting in their own way, Shrutika Arjun, one amongst the many contestants was seen breaking down in tears in front of Shehzada Dhami on the show.

The actress, in the episode of the show tonight was seen breaking down in tears while speaking to Shehzada Dhami as she opened up on starving due to the lack of food in the house. The actress told Shehzada that it has been three days in a row and that there is still no food in the house. She reveals that because of not eating properly she has not been able to excrete too and that it has been causing her a lot of trouble. Shrutika said, “Khana nahi khaya hai sahi se teen din se aur teen din se potty bhi nahi aaraha hai. Please Bigg Boss, Bahut bhukh lagi hai khana de do.”

The actress further recalled how she was always choosy about her food outside the Bigg Boss house and how she would refuse to have it if it was not the way she liked it. Feeling bad about the same, Shrutika vouched to never do so again.

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to nominate two contestants for jail or evict one contestant in return of giving ration to the housemates.