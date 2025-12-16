 'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent Plastic Surgery & Botox, Calls Him 'Fraud'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent Plastic Surgery & Botox, Calls Him 'Fraud'

'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent Plastic Surgery & Botox, Calls Him 'Fraud'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently reacted strongly to a video shared by Dr. Prashant Yadav showing her alleged before-and-after transformation, claiming she underwent plastic surgery, fillers, and Botox. Slamming him on Instagram, she wrote, "It's scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors... Ever heard of weight loss from hard work?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently reacted strongly to a video shared by a doctor Dr Prashant Yadav showing her alleged before-and-after transformation, in which he claimed that she had undergone plastic surgery, fillers, and Botox. In the video, the doctor stated that Rakul had taken fillers to sharpen her chin and jawline and had also undergone a nose job (rhinoplasty).

He further alleged that while Rakul often shares videos of her workouts and diet, crediting her natural beauty and lifestyle, she does not mention any cosmetic procedures.

Rakul Preet Singh Slams Doctor Claiming She Underwent Plastic Surgery

The actress did not hold back and took to her Instagram story to slam him. She wrote, "FRAUD ALERT: It's scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misguiding people."

FPJ Shorts
India’s Inflation Likely To Remain Low In FY27, HSBC Says Rate Cuts Only If Growth Slows
India’s Inflation Likely To Remain Low In FY27, HSBC Says Rate Cuts Only If Growth Slows
UP RERA Approves 16 Real Estate Projects Worth ₹3,200 Crore, Lucknow Leads
UP RERA Approves 16 Real Estate Projects Worth ₹3,200 Crore, Lucknow Leads
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival
iPhone Fold May Not Have Face ID, Tipped To Feature Under-Display Front Camera Setup
iPhone Fold May Not Have Face ID, Tipped To Feature Under-Display Front Camera Setup

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Kamar Mein Haath Daal Raha Hai': Jackky Bhagnani REACTS As Fan Comes Too Close While Posing With...
article-image

'There Is Another Thing Called Weight Loss That Comes From Hard Work'

She added, "Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science, I have no issues if people do surgeries, but there is also another thing called weight loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that? (BEWARE OF SUCH 'DOCTORS')."

Rakul Preet Singh Work Front

The actress was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to her 2019 film De De Pyaar De, where she reprised her role as Ayesha alongside Ajay Devgn, who also returned as Ashish. The sequel features a new cast, including Meezaan Jafri, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor.

Next, Rakul has Indian 3 in her pipeline, which will be directed by S. Shankar. The film marks the third instalment in the Indian franchise and serves as a direct sequel to Indian 2 (2024).

The first instalment, Indian, was released worldwide on 9 May 1996.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama

Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama

'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent...

'Scary That People Like Him...': Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At Doctor Claiming She Underwent...

'Didn't SRK Go…?': Subhashree Ganguly SLAMS Trolls Over Photos With Messi At Kolkata Event, Says...

'Didn't SRK Go…?': Subhashree Ganguly SLAMS Trolls Over Photos With Messi At Kolkata Event, Says...

 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What...

 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What...