Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Ishani's Increasing Tantrums Worry Anupama

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 16: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni handing over legal papers to Anupama, asking her to read them carefully before signing. However, Rajni's actual plan is to forge Anupama's signature on the Purvichaya Chawl's redevelopment papers.

Meanwhile, Rajni receives a call from Parag, who confirms that he is in on the plan. Rajni warns him not to back out at the last moment, as he did in the past. On the other hand, Motiba questions Parag about his visit to Mumbai to meet Rajni. She also expresses her suspicion that Rajni might be planning revenge against him.

Elsewhere, Anupama is worried about Ishani, who starts showing tantrums after getting a job in Mumbai. Ishani refuses to eat the oily food prepared by Anupama and says she will order food from a five-star hotel. She also refuses to let Anupama accompany her in her friend's car. Seeing Ishani's changed behaviour, Anupama wonders whether she will ever return to her original self.

As Ishani leaves without taking Anupama along, Anupama is seen searching for an auto, while Ishani and her friend enjoy iced tea in the car.

Cut to the Kothari house, where Rahi and Prem share a sweet husband-and-wife moment. This is overheard by Mahi. Seeing them together, Mahi becomes jealous and vents her frustration on Gautam. She accuses her husband of not giving her enough time and being too busy earning money. In anger, Gautam slaps her, but it turns out to be a dream. He controls his anger by slapping himself instead.

Gautam then blames himself, saying that he does not know how to multitask and balance his personal and professional life. Mahi accepts that she feels jealous seeing Rahi and Prem spend quality time together and wants the same from her husband.

During their conversation, Gautam wittily mentions an alleged affair between Rahi and her teacher.

Meanwhile, when the director receives complaints about Ishani's tantrums, Anupama urges him not to show any favoritism because of their connection and to treat Ishani as per the project’s requirements. Towards the end of the episode, the director gets into an argument with Ishani when she refuses to work, prompting Anupama to reprimand her.

In the promo, Bharti's ex is seen threatening her, suspecting that she has fallen in love with someone else. The promo ends with Anupama standing up to him and issuing a strong warning.