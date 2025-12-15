Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama coming face-to-face with Rajni and Parag. Anupama asks Parag what he is doing there. In response, Parag asks her the same question and sarcastically remarks whether she is planning to enter politics after participating in dance and fashion shows.

After Rajni sends Anupama away, saying they are in the middle of a meeting, Parag warns Rajni to stay away from Anupama. During the meeting, Rajni reveals that Anupama lives in the Purvichaya chawl, which they are planning to redevelop. Rajni assures Parag that she will do everything possible to obtain the NOC from Anupama and the other residents of the chawl.

Meanwhile, Anupama sees Varun helping people and believes that he has changed, thinking he could be a good match for Bharti. On the other hand, Rahi's teacher gives her a lift home. While dropping her off, Rahi's earring falls. Without informing her, the teacher picks it up and kisses it. Gautam witnesses this and begins to suspect that something is going on between them.

As Anupama prepares burgers for all the kids, Varun joins in to show that he has changed. Observing Anupama's strong attachment to the chawl, Varun calls his mother, Rajni, and tells her that it will be difficult to convince the residents about the redevelopment.

Anupama and the people of the chawl celebrate Pari and Ishani getting jobs.

Cut to the Kothari house, where Prem is worried as he is unable to find a new investor for his restaurant. He tells Rahi that his father, Parag, has invested all his money in the real estate business. He then tells his wife that he has asked a friend to gather information about Gautam and Parag's business deal, as he does not want his father to fall prey to any ill deeds.

The episode ends with Rajni telling Anupama that she needs to discuss something important with her in front of all the chawl residents. Later, in the promo, Rajni reveals that they are filing a legal case regarding the redevelopment of the Purvichaya chawl, while everyone remains unaware that she is trying to make them sign redevelopment papers without their knowledge.