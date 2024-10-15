 'Shrutika Arjun Is Such A...': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To His Bond With Co-Contestant
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shrutika Arjun Is Such A...': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To His Bond With Co-Contestant

'Shrutika Arjun Is Such A...': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To His Bond With Co-Contestant

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly has reacted to the actor's bond with co contestant Shrutika Arjun in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In one of the episodes, Vivian was seen apologising to Shrutika for hurting her and was also seen feeding her 'aloo tikki' as she wept continously.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has been garnering a lot of love for his stint on the show. One of the most popular names on Indian television, Vivian is seen to be developing a good bond with co contestant Shrutika Arjun.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa...
article-image

A few days ago, a comment of Vivian did not go well with Shrutika, who then burst out in tears. Vivian was then seen consoling her, apologising to her and feeding her an 'aloo tikki' made by him. The way Vivian calmed the actress down was a vision to behold. Well, the actor's team shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle. This video captures the cute 'brother-sister' bond between both the actors. While this reel was flooded by comments from fans of the Sirf Tum fame, his wife Nouran Aly too took to her Instagram handle to drop a comment on the same. Nouran wrote, 'We love their bro-bro bond. Shrutika is such a cutie.'

Not just his wife Nouran, Twinkle Arora, Vivian's costar from Udaariyan too dropped a comment on the reel and wrote, 'I respect the way he knows and keeps his boundaries.'

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s...
article-image

For the uninformed, the actor has had an altercation with co contestant Chahat Pandey quite a few times in the show. Vivian has quite often called out the actress on 'putting up a mask' and not being real. Chahat too has been seen mimicking the actor quite a few times on the show.

FPJ Shorts
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant

Vivian and Nouran tied the knot in the year 2022 and the birth of his daughter Layan in the year 2023.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, 30, Says She Has ‘Grown Up’ Watching 36-Year-Old Vivian Dsena’s...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Started Howling': Vijay Varma Says Jaideep Ahlawat Was Heartbroken When Friends Did Not Attend...

'He Started Howling': Vijay Varma Says Jaideep Ahlawat Was Heartbroken When Friends Did Not Attend...

Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me...

Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me...

'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg...

'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg...

Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction

Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction

'Pyaar Hai, It Is Not Official': Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Her Relationship With Arbaz Patel

'Pyaar Hai, It Is Not Official': Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Her Relationship With Arbaz Patel