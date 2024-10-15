'Shrutika Arjun Is Such A...': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To His Bond With Co-Contestant

Vivian Dsena, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has been garnering a lot of love for his stint on the show. One of the most popular names on Indian television, Vivian is seen to be developing a good bond with co contestant Shrutika Arjun.

A few days ago, a comment of Vivian did not go well with Shrutika, who then burst out in tears. Vivian was then seen consoling her, apologising to her and feeding her an 'aloo tikki' made by him. The way Vivian calmed the actress down was a vision to behold. Well, the actor's team shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle. This video captures the cute 'brother-sister' bond between both the actors. While this reel was flooded by comments from fans of the Sirf Tum fame, his wife Nouran Aly too took to her Instagram handle to drop a comment on the same. Nouran wrote, 'We love their bro-bro bond. Shrutika is such a cutie.'

Not just his wife Nouran, Twinkle Arora, Vivian's costar from Udaariyan too dropped a comment on the reel and wrote, 'I respect the way he knows and keeps his boundaries.'

For the uninformed, the actor has had an altercation with co contestant Chahat Pandey quite a few times in the show. Vivian has quite often called out the actress on 'putting up a mask' and not being real. Chahat too has been seen mimicking the actor quite a few times on the show.

Vivian and Nouran tied the knot in the year 2022 and the birth of his daughter Layan in the year 2023.