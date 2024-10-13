Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey have not really been getting along in the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actor, known for his stint in various popular shows like Madhubala, Shakti and more on Indian television was seen speaking about the actress’s attitude on the show.

Speaking to Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik, Vivian was seen stating how he does not understand Chahat’s ‘Main number one hoon’ attitude and that he has never had that attitude in his life. He further states how he does not believe in him being the reason behind the ratings of his show and that his shows have always broken all records. Vivian said, “Main kabhi ye nahi manta ke mere wajah se mere shows ki ratings aayi hai. Main toh Aisa kabhi soch bhi nahi sakta. Jab ki mere shows ne toh saare records tode hai.”

Further, the actor states how he does not understand Chahat’s attitude and her belief in finding herself the reason behind her show being number one. Replying to Vivian, Avinash was seen telling the actor that she has been asked to wake up quite a lot of times, however, she does not change.