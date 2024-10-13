 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Vivian Dsena was seen commenting on Chahat Pandey’s attitude and how he does not understand her beliefs of finding herself the reason behind the success of her shows.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey have not really been getting along in the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actor, known for his stint in various popular shows like Madhubala, Shakti and more on Indian television was seen speaking about the actress’s attitude on the show.

Read Also
Vivian Dsena's Wife REACTS As Netizens Claim He 'Copies' Sidharth Shukla Inside BB House: 'Don't Get...
article-image

Speaking to Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik, Vivian was seen stating how he does not understand Chahat’s ‘Main number one hoon’ attitude and that he has never had that attitude in his life. He further states how he does not believe in him being the reason behind the ratings of his show and that his shows have always broken all records. Vivian said, “Main kabhi ye nahi manta ke mere wajah se mere shows ki ratings aayi hai. Main toh Aisa kabhi soch bhi nahi sakta. Jab ki mere shows ne toh saare records tode hai.”

Read Also
Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee Denies Claims Of Entering Bigg Boss 18 As Wildcard: 'Prefer...
article-image

Further, the actor states how he does not understand Chahat’s attitude and her belief in finding herself the reason behind her show being number one. Replying to Vivian, Avinash was seen telling the actor that she has been asked to wake up quite a lot of times, however, she does not change.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Alice Kaushik Find Chahat Pandey’s Tears FAKE, Former...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s...

Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria & Other Bollywood Stars Take Centre Stage At LFW Grand...

Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria & Other Bollywood Stars Take Centre Stage At LFW Grand...

Prince Narula Sports ‘Baby Bump’ As He Wishes Wife Yuvika Chaudhary On Their Anniversary

Prince Narula Sports ‘Baby Bump’ As He Wishes Wife Yuvika Chaudhary On Their Anniversary

‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans...

‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans...

Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba...

Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba...