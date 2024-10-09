 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Alice Kaushik Find Chahat Pandey’s Tears FAKE, Former Says, ‘Daily Soap Chal Raha Hai’
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik were seen discussing about Chahat Pandey and were seen stating that they find the actress fake.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Chahat Pandey, who was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house has gone ahead to be a hot topic of discussion amid the contestants in the show off late. The actress, who had apparently claimed of not having any luxuries in life is being found ‘fake’ by the contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

article-image

Sara Arfeen Khan, who was seen losing her calm on the actress amid a fight in the episode of the show tonight, was later seen calling the actress ‘Cham Cham’ in a conversation with Eisha Singh and Shilpa Shirodkar. Both Eisha and Sara call Chahat ‘Sweet poison’ and call her fake. Not just this, when Chahat is seen crying in the living area, Vivian tells Karanveer that her tears are not real. Vivian is seen saying, “Ye daily soap chalraha hai.’’

Later, Alice and Eisha are also seen discussing about the actress and Eisha is seen stating that Chahat has been trying hard to behave like a ‘daily soap bahu’ who is docile.

Well, these conversations in the show about Chahat clearly indicate towards the contestants not liking the actress in the show.

For the uninformed, Chahat, who had also contested for elections from the AAP party from Damau, lost the elections later.

