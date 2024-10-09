Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into An Ugly Spat Once Again, Latter Says, 'Aye Tere Se..'

Bigg Boss 18 has just begun and the contestants of the show are trying their best to get to know each other better. In the upcoming episode of the show tomorrow, the first nominations of the season will be seen taking place, amid which, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey will be seen getting at loggerheads.

In an upcoming promo of the show, during the nominations, Chahat Pandey nominates Vivian Dsena and states that she is nominating him because she believes that he has a lot of 'attitude.' Replying to the actress, Vivian says that his attitude comes out only in front of people who deserves it. However, this does not go well with Chahat and the actress replies to Vivian asking him who has asked him to speak. Chahat says, ''Kisi ne pucha aapko?'' Replying to Chahat, Vivian says, ''Tere se baat kari?'' Chahat, in a fit of rage retaliates and tells him, ''Aye, tere se mere se nahi kar na.'' Shilpa Shirodkar is seen intervening and calming the actress down, however, looks like, Chahat is in no mood to calm down.

For the uninformed, Vivian and Chahat were seen getting into a tiff in the episode of the show today as well when the actress refused to sleep on her bed inside. Vivian was seen retaliating to the actress and was seen asking her to not give him any orders.

While Vivian Dsena has been a popular face in the world of television, Chahat too is a well known actress in the entertainment fraternity.