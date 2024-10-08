 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother

Vivian Dsena, in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight was declared as the most disliked contestant by his Co contestants on the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image

Just a day after the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, the ardent viewers of the show are already hooked. In the episode of the show tonight, Vivian Dsena was announced as the least favourite contestant by his fellow contestants on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: 'Rajan Shahi Questioned My Upbringing, I Did Not Like It,' Says Shehzada Dhami On...
article-image

Well, the contestants, amongst themselves decided to start a fun and non serious discussion where they asked each other to name a contestant who is their least favourite on the show until now. To the suprise of the viewers, Vivian Dsena was picked as the least favourite by a majority of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. However, when the results were announced, Vivian did not seem to be bothered by the same at all and took it in a fun stride.

When Vivian was asked about his least favourite contestant, the Sirf Tum fame picked up Karanveer Sharma, who apparently is his good friend in the industry.

Read Also
Vivian Dsena confirms converting to Islam during Ramadan: 'I find peace and solace in praying five...
article-image

For the uninformed, Vivian Dsena, a celebrated name in the television industry is known for his stint in shows like Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala, Sirf Tum and a lot more. The actor who is now married to Nouran Aly announced his conversion to Islam a few years ago.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants
Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants
Environment – The Right & The Wrong!
Environment – The Right & The Wrong!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About...

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About...

Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke...

Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke...

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Online

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Online

New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer...

New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer...