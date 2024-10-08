Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother

Just a day after the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, the ardent viewers of the show are already hooked. In the episode of the show tonight, Vivian Dsena was announced as the least favourite contestant by his fellow contestants on the show.

Well, the contestants, amongst themselves decided to start a fun and non serious discussion where they asked each other to name a contestant who is their least favourite on the show until now. To the suprise of the viewers, Vivian Dsena was picked as the least favourite by a majority of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. However, when the results were announced, Vivian did not seem to be bothered by the same at all and took it in a fun stride.

When Vivian was asked about his least favourite contestant, the Sirf Tum fame picked up Karanveer Sharma, who apparently is his good friend in the industry.

For the uninformed, Vivian Dsena, a celebrated name in the television industry is known for his stint in shows like Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala, Sirf Tum and a lot more. The actor who is now married to Nouran Aly announced his conversion to Islam a few years ago.