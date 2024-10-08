 Vivian Dsena's Ex Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee & Karam Rajpal To Enter Bigg Boss 18 House As Wild Card Contestants: REPORTS
Vivian Dsena's Ex Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee & Karam Rajpal To Enter Bigg Boss 18 House As Wild Card Contestants: REPORTS

According to a recent media report, Vivian Dsena's ex wife Vahbiz Dorabjee, along with actor Karam Rajpal may enter the Bigg Boss 18 house as wild card contestants.

Aanchal Choudhary
Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 18 has begun with a bang and the contestants on the show are slowly picking pace. From the contestants getting to know each other to a few of them already getting into arguments and disagreements, the first two episodes of the show are receiving a lot of love from ardent fans.

article-image

Well looks like, Vivian Dsena, who has been declared as 'laadla' by Bigg Boss himself is in for a shocker. According to a report in The Times Of India, Vivian's ex wife Vahbiz is all set to enter the show. A source tells the portal that Vahbiz along with actor Karam Rajpal may enter the show this week itself. However, there is no official confirmation on this entry as of now.

article-image

For the uninformed, Vahbiz is Vivian's ex wife. The duo got married in the year 2013 and separated after 8 years of their marriage in the year 2021. While both Vivian and Vahbiz did not open up on what exactly led to their divorce, this will be the first time when both the actors will come face to face with each other after their marriage falling apart. As for Vivian, the actor remarried an Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in the year 2022. The actor converted to Islam post his marriage and is now blessed with a baby girl.

Talking about the show, Vivian was announced as the most 'disliked' contestant in the Bigg Boss house by his fellow contestants. However, the actor seemed unbothered.

article-image
