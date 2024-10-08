'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On Seeing His Different Side In Bigg Boss 18 (Video)

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, who are now a part of Bigg Boss 18 together have earlier been a part of a very successful show called 'Sirf Tum' on the same channel. While the actors shared a commendable chemistry onscreen, the duo shared a very cordial bond offscreen. However, the actress did have a minor spat with Vivian's wife Nouran when the latter posted something about her on her Instagram stories.

Now, in a clip released by Jio Cinema, Eisha can be seen having a conversation with her Sirf Tum costar Vivian Dsena where she tells him that she had a very different perception about him when they shot together and that their idelogies did not match. However, after seeing him on the show, her perception about him has changed. Eisha says, ''Aapko yaad hai hum teeno sath mein bethe thhe aur hum ne ye discuss kiya tha ke Bigg Boss toh hum nahi karenge, we said ke nahi humare liye nahi hai and now we are both here together. Mera bhi aapke liye badla hai. Main aapke sath bahut cut to cut thi, not that I had an issue with you, mujhe aisa lagta tha ke aapki aur meri ideologies itni nahi match hoti hai.''

Replying to Eisha, Vivian then tells her that she saw him in his professional space and hence did not see the other side to him. The actor says, ''Tu ne mujhe kaha pe dekha? Set par. Waha dekha jaha mere hath mein mobile bhi nahi hota. Matlab technically main apni personal life ko bahar rakh ke aata hoon, toh waha toh main personal ho hi nahi sakta. Waha pe main kya rahunga? Professional.''

Replying to Vivian, Eisha says, ''Hum dono bahut cut to cut thhe. Yaha pe aake maine ye kaha ke this is a different side of him which I did not know ke exist karta hai.''

Vivian then reveals to Eisha that his wife and his friends have often told him that this side of him is not known by the world and hence people assume that he is arrogant.