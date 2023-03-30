Bekaaboo fame Eisha Singh reveals, ​​’I came from Bhopal but now I can say I’m a Mumbaikar’

Eisha Singh | Pic: Instagram/eishasingh

Eisha Singh, who’s currently seen in the supernatural fantasy show Bekaaboo, is garnering a lot of praises for her portrayal of Bela. The show, which also stars Shalin Bhanot, is being telecast on Colors TV from March 18. It’s produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about how she was roped in for Bekaaboo, Eisha shares, “The production house approached me and then we had a meeting. They narrated the whole story to me as they wanted me to play the role of Bela and that’s how I was roped in. I really appreciate everything. I’m really grateful. I liked the story and it worked out.”

When asked how was her first interaction with Ektaa Kapoor, Eisha says, “I met her for the first time when we had a narration. Whole cast was there and she was narrating the characters and giving brief. That was my first interaction and it was nice.”

The actress hails from Bhopal. Talking about her journey, she recalls, “It is really difficult to describe my story in short. When I look back it is beautiful. That little girl who was just 17 years old didn’t give up. This city accepted me, loved me so much, I met some amazing human beings, I worked with some extremely talented actors and when I look back, that girl who came from Bhopal, I can say that now I’m a Mumbaikar. I love this city. The journey has been amazing, it has been like a roller coaster ride and that’s how it should be. My heart is full of gratitude.”

Eisha made her big screen debut with Ratnaa Sinha’s Middle Class Love (2022). She reveals, “I really don’t have any plans as of now and I’ve never said that I only want to do films or OTT or television. Whatever good work I’ll get which really makes my heart happy, I’ll do it. So as of now I don’t have any plan, let’s see where life takes me. I’m just taking one step at a time.”

Eisha isn’t scared of getting typecast as the ‘quintessential TV actress’. “I consider myself as an actor and I’m open to all platforms. I’ve also done a movie and shows as well. So, I’m not scared of being typecast because I don’t think that’s going to happen. I’m an actor and I work for various platforms,” she avers.