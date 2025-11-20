'It's Irritating, Hurting': Keerthy Suresh Flags AI Misuse After Morphed Photos Show Her In Suggestive Outfits

Actress Keerthy Suresh has voiced concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) after discovering morphed photos of herself circulating on social media. She said the incident left her upset and raised questions about digital safety for celebrities and ordinary users.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, Keerthy shared that she often comes across images where her face is edited onto suggestive outfits she has never worn. She explained that the edits look so real that, for a moment, even she doubts whether the picture is genuine.

Keerthy recalled a recent instance involving a photo from a film puja. The original outfit she wore was completely altered through AI, changing her appearance and posture.

"AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into a boon and a bane. Humans invented technology but we are losing control. On social media, I get stunned seeing my picture in a suggestive outfit and I wonder if I ever wore it as it is that real. Recently, the outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a bad way, from a different angle," she said.

The actress added, "For a second, I was wondering, and then I realised that I didn't pose in such a way. It is definitely irritating. It is definitely hurting."

Keerthy said such incidents prove how AI, despite its benefits, is becoming a threat when used irresponsibly. She also urged for stronger measures to protect people from harmful digital alterations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu. She now has a couple of interesting Tamil films lined up for release like Kannivedi and Revolver Rita.