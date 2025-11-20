Did Karan Johar CONFIRM Saiyaara Stars Aneet Padda & Ahaan Panday's Relationship Rumours? Watch Video

Ever since Saiyaara released and became a hit, its lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's relationship rumours have been making headlines. While the duo has maintained silence on their dating reports, it looks like Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed the rumours.

Karan appeared as a guest on Sania Mirza's chat show where he opened up about their relationship.

When asked to name Bollywood’s newest "It couple," Karan didn't hesitate before replying, "Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda."

Sania then teased him, asking, "So they’re next, is it?" Karan then offered a diplomatic answer, saying, "Oh! Well, they’re not official yet. And if they’re going to be, I’m not sure. I haven’t checked."

Take a look at his video here:

In October, Aneet celebrated her 23rd birthday with her Saiyaara co-star.

In viral videos, the actress was seen cutting a huge cake. Ahaan was also spotted feeding a piece of the cake to her rumoured ladylove as the title track of Saiyaara played in the background.

Ever since Saiyaara was released, netizens haven't stopped gushing over their on-screen chemistry. Soon after, rumours started swirling that Ahaan and Aneet might be a couple in real life. They have, however, not reacted to the reports yet.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship.

A source close to YRF's Aditya Chopra had said a few daysback, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

Ahaan and Aneet have often been spotted together in Mumbai since the success of Saiyaara, most notably shopping at a mall with Ahaan and his mother, Deanne Panday. Aneet had also joined him for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at his cousin, actress Ananya Panday's home.