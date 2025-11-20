'Khatam Kar Denge, Uda Denge': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Reveals During Kurbaan Shoot He Got Threat Call From Pakistan

Vivek Oberoi | Instagram

Vivek Oberoi, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani are currently busy with the promotions of Mastiii 4, which is slated to release on November 21, 2025. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Vivek revealed that during the shooting of Kurbaan, in the US, he had received a threat call from Pakistan.

The actor said, “I was shooting for Kurbaan in the US and they left a threat on the (answering machine) system and as per law, I had to report it to the authorities there."

Vivek further said that he informed the hotel staff about it, and later, local police were involved, and he was asked to formally report the incident.

The police began an investigation and started questioning him. “I told them, ‘I don’t know anything’. I just landed up in this, where they were saying, ‘We know you are here, khatam kar denge, uda denge.’ They were saying such things. And they traced that number back to Pakistan. And they said it’s a real number which has been flagged, that’s when I got scared," the actor added.

Directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Karan Johar, Kurbaan was a romantic-thriller, and it dealt with the topic of terrorism and sleeper cells. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, and Vivek played a pivotal role in the film. While the movie had received positive reviews, it had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Vivek Oberoi Upcoming Movies

While Vivek is gearing up for the release of Mastiii 4, he will also be seen in Ramayana. Reportedly, the actor plays the role of Vibhishana in the film.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.