Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee Denies Claims Of Entering Bigg Boss 18 As Wildcard: 'Prefer Not To Disturb My Peace'

Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee Denies Bigg Boss 18 Participation Rumours: 'Prefer Not To Disturb My Peace'

Vahbiz Dorabjee, the ex-wife of television actor Vivian Dsena, was rumoured to join Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. However, she has denied the speculation, stating that she does not wish to disturb her peace.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "Hello everyone, There have been rumours of me entering Bigg Boss, I would like to clear the air about the same. I am not entering the show neither I intend to enter it this year at all. I am very happy and content with what I have in my life and prefer not to disturb my peace."

"I would definitely consider the show in future but not this year for sure. I have already started shooting for my new show Deewaniyat which would be soon airing on star plus. Super excited to be back on screen," she added.

Vahbiz is known for her versatile performances in various shows such as Savitri Ek Prem Kahanj and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, among others.

The actress gained fame for her role in the hit show Pyar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, which also starred her ex-husband Vivian. The serial was inspired by The Vampire Diaries and the Twilight Saga.

On the other hand, Vivian recently entered Bigg Boss 18. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 this Sunday unveiled 18 new contestants on the popular reality show.

The contestants include Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Gunratan Sadavarte, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik and Gadhraj (donkey)