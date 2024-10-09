 'TV Industry Giri Hui Hai': YouTuber Slams Bigg Boss 18 Makers For Getting 'Criminal' & 'Psychopath' Rajat Dalal On Show (VIDEO)
Entertainment

YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar shared a video to call out the makers of Bigg Boss 18 for getting Rajat Dalal on the show as he has several criminal cases against him

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, began on Sunday (October 6) and the reality show is already making headlines for the entry of controversial contestants. One such contestant is powerlifter Rajat Dalal, who has often been in news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar shared a video to slam the makers for getting Rajat on the show as he has several criminal cases against him.

In a now-viral video, Shwetabh calls out the makers saying, "When I heard this, I felt something was wrong. Like incredibly wrong. And I am going through an extreme emotion right now. I feel the Bigg Boss team and the people responsible for the selection of contestants have no moral values and boundaries. They don’t consider humanity. There is this person (Rajat) with criminal cases filed against him, he has reportedly hit someone with a helmet... We know there is a violent, aggressive and criminal activity involved but the team brought him to the show thinking he would be a good addition. They are giving him crores of money and more visibility."

article-image

"I have no hope now. We have failed as a society. This is bewildering. They can go to this extent to garner TRPs and money. There are cases against him, what is happening to them/" he asked.

"Humari media, TV industry itni zyada giri hui hai, maine ye nahi socha tha. Yeh show million log dekhenge aur successful bhi hoga, mujhe koi hope nahi hai ab. There's no hope for justice now. That person hit a kid with a helmet, and he is getting such good visibility? He's ramming his vehicle into someone... These are criminal activities," he went on to say.

Shwetab Gangwar's Opinion on Rajat Dalal. Even i have decided to not watch this show after this.
During the very first day of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat was seen losing his calm on co-contestant Tajinder Singh Bagga after the latter touched on Rajat’s bike controversy and stated that he did hit the biker after which he fell down. Listening to this, Rajat lost his calm on Tajinder and asked him if he actually saw the incident.

Rajat also abused the political leader and called him a ‘gadha.’

A few months ago, a video of Rajat driving his car at 143 kmph and hitting a bike rider went viral on the internet. Rajat, after hitting the biker was also seen saying, ''Gir gaya? Koi baat nahi, ye roz ka kaam hai.''

The video left netizens fuming with anger and strict action was demanded against him.

