 Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy

Rajat Dalal, a contestant of Bigg Boss 18 was seen losing his calm on Co contestant and BJP leader Tajinder Bagga after the latter commented on the YouTuber’s recent bike incident.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image

The first day in Bigg Boss 18 house has already started with a clash. Rajat Dalal was seen losing his calm on co contestan Tajinder Bagga after the latter touched on Rajat’s recent bike controversy and stated that Rajat did hit the biker after which he fell down. Listening to this, Rajat lost his calm on Tajinder and asked him if he actually saw the incident.

Tajinder confirmed seeing the incident, listening to this, Rajat, losing his calm on Tajinder lashed out at him and told him that it is because of people like him that his family had to suffer. Rajat also went ahead to abuse the political leader and called him a ‘Gadha.’ While Chahat, who was sitting with Rajat kept intervening between the two of them, Rajat who lost his calm on the political leader later went ahead to reveal that he and his family faced severe problems because of the said incident. Rajat states that he has come in the show to show the world how he actually is. On the other hand, Tajinder did not retaliate much to the YouTuber, but was seen telling him that he should prove his side of the story rather than being abusive.

Well, a few months ago, a video of Rajat Dalal driving his car at 143 kmph and hitting a bike rider went viral on the internet. Rajat, after hitting the biker was also seen saying, ''Gir gaya? Koi baat nahi, ye roz ka kaam hai.'' This video of the popular youtuber left netizens fuming with anger and strict action was demanded against him.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants
Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants
Environment – The Right & The Wrong!
Environment – The Right & The Wrong!
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged Due To Heavy Rains & Gusty Winds Ahead Of Opening; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged Due To Heavy Rains & Gusty Winds Ahead Of Opening; VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About...

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About...

Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke...

Aditi Sharma On Being Replaced From Apollena & Being Roped In Again: ‘Jo Aapka Hai Wo Aapke...

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Online

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Online

New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer...

New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer...

Mona Singh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Mona Singh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT