Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy

The first day in Bigg Boss 18 house has already started with a clash. Rajat Dalal was seen losing his calm on co contestan Tajinder Bagga after the latter touched on Rajat’s recent bike controversy and stated that Rajat did hit the biker after which he fell down. Listening to this, Rajat lost his calm on Tajinder and asked him if he actually saw the incident.

Tajinder confirmed seeing the incident, listening to this, Rajat, losing his calm on Tajinder lashed out at him and told him that it is because of people like him that his family had to suffer. Rajat also went ahead to abuse the political leader and called him a ‘Gadha.’ While Chahat, who was sitting with Rajat kept intervening between the two of them, Rajat who lost his calm on the political leader later went ahead to reveal that he and his family faced severe problems because of the said incident. Rajat states that he has come in the show to show the world how he actually is. On the other hand, Tajinder did not retaliate much to the YouTuber, but was seen telling him that he should prove his side of the story rather than being abusive.

Well, a few months ago, a video of Rajat Dalal driving his car at 143 kmph and hitting a bike rider went viral on the internet. Rajat, after hitting the biker was also seen saying, ''Gir gaya? Koi baat nahi, ye roz ka kaam hai.'' This video of the popular youtuber left netizens fuming with anger and strict action was demanded against him.